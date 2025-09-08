Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs Again: The Rise of a Dominant Rivalry in Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open, claiming his sixth Grand Slam title and returning to the world number one ranking. The 22-year-old Spaniard broke Sinner's winning streak, continues his rise in tennis, solidifying a fierce rivalry with Sinner in a thrilling New York showdown.

Updated: 08-09-2025 04:17 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has reclaimed the U.S. Open crown, overpowering Jannik Sinner with a decisive 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory. This win not only boosts Alcaraz back to world number one but also fortifies the burgeoning rivalry that is captivating the tennis world.

Alcaraz's remarkable triumph in New York echoes his ascent in 2022, seeing him lift his Grand Slam tally to six, marking him as one of the youngest to do so. His victory disrupts Sinner's impressive 27-match winning run at hardcourt majors, closing another sensational chapter.

Under the clouds of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz displayed electrifying play, climaxing with powerful serves and dazzling volleys that bedazzled fans and peers alike. As the bright talent of men's tennis, Alcaraz celebrated his win with characteristic vigor, promising more fierce competitions ahead.

