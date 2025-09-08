Dutch World Cup Quest: Koeman's Tactical Dilemmas
The Netherlands lead Group G in World Cup qualifiers but recent matches against Poland and Lithuania have raised concerns. Coach Ronald Koeman faces challenges as the team's performance came under scrutiny despite favorable outcomes. Upcoming matches against Malta and Finland are critical for The Dutch.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:26 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Despite leading Group G, the Netherlands' recent World Cup qualifying matches against Poland and Lithuania have left Coach Ronald Koeman with unresolved tactical issues.
Their draws and narrow victories spotlight problems, especially in defense, as highlighted by captain Virgil van Dijk.
Their next games against Malta and Finland could shape their qualifying campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement