Noor Ahmad's Cricket Ascent: From IPL Stardom to Afghanistan's Hopes

Emerging Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has hailed his experience playing under MS Dhoni at the Chennai Super Kings as a career milestone. Bought for Rs 10 crore in the IPL auction by the five-time champions, Ahmad made an immediate impression with a standout three-wicket performance.

By the end of the season, Ahmad was the second-leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets, narrowly trailing India's Prasidh Krishna. Despite this, the 20-year-old values his time alongside Dhoni, whose mentorship he believes kept the team grounded. 'He keeps things simple,' Ahmad shared with ESPNcricinfo.

Though Afghanistan faced disappointment in the Tri Series final against Pakistan, Ahmad remains optimistic about his national team's progress. He is determined to achieve victory for Afghanistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, reflecting his long-term aspiration to win a major tournament for his country.