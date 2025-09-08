Noor Ahmad's Cricket Ascent: From IPL Stardom to Afghanistan's Hopes
Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad credits playing with MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings as a career highlight. Despite being a top performer in the IPL, Ahmad's focus is on achieving international success with Afghanistan, aiming for future victories in the Asia Cup and other prestigious tournaments.
- Country:
- India
Emerging Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad has hailed his experience playing under MS Dhoni at the Chennai Super Kings as a career milestone. Bought for Rs 10 crore in the IPL auction by the five-time champions, Ahmad made an immediate impression with a standout three-wicket performance.
By the end of the season, Ahmad was the second-leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets, narrowly trailing India's Prasidh Krishna. Despite this, the 20-year-old values his time alongside Dhoni, whose mentorship he believes kept the team grounded. 'He keeps things simple,' Ahmad shared with ESPNcricinfo.
Though Afghanistan faced disappointment in the Tri Series final against Pakistan, Ahmad remains optimistic about his national team's progress. He is determined to achieve victory for Afghanistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, reflecting his long-term aspiration to win a major tournament for his country.
ALSO READ
Countdown to Diplomacy: Iran and IAEA's Nuclear Negotiations
India's Hockey Dream: Asia Cup Victory Fuels World Cup Ambitions
India Poised for Asia Cup Triumph Amid Geopolitical Tensions
India Thrashes Singapore: A Hat-trick Masterclass in Asia Cup
Tensions Simmer: Ukraine's Diplomatic Visit to Hungary