Left Menu

Mohammed Siraj: Rising Star Shines in ICC Player of the Month Race

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for August due to his outstanding performance in the England Test series. Siraj played a crucial role with 23 wickets across five Tests, especially excelling in the final match to secure a series draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:11 IST
Mohammed Siraj: Rising Star Shines in ICC Player of the Month Race
Mohammed Siraj
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohammed Siraj, the Indian pace spearhead, has secured a nomination for the ICC Player of the Month award for August. His commendable performance in the fifth Test against England highlighted his prowess, despite a series riddled with injuries.

In the closely contested series, Siraj bowled relentlessly, delivering crucial spells over 185.3 overs, and taking an impressive 23 wickets. His effort was pivotal in helping India draw the series 2-2.

Siraj's exceptional nine-wicket haul in the final Test played at The Oval was instrumental in India's victory in that match, earning him the Player of the Match title and further endorsing his nomination for the accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
2
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
3
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India
4
Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025