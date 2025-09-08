Mohammed Siraj: Rising Star Shines in ICC Player of the Month Race

Mohammed Siraj, the Indian pace spearhead, has secured a nomination for the ICC Player of the Month award for August. His commendable performance in the fifth Test against England highlighted his prowess, despite a series riddled with injuries.

In the closely contested series, Siraj bowled relentlessly, delivering crucial spells over 185.3 overs, and taking an impressive 23 wickets. His effort was pivotal in helping India draw the series 2-2.

Siraj's exceptional nine-wicket haul in the final Test played at The Oval was instrumental in India's victory in that match, earning him the Player of the Match title and further endorsing his nomination for the accolade.

(With inputs from agencies.)