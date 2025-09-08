Left Menu

SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

Ryan Rickelton, MI Cape Town's wicketkeeper-batter, predicts Dewald Brevis will be the standout choice in SA20's season 4 auction, expected to draw significant attention. With SA20 gaining momentum since inception, this year's auction starts on September 9, featuring top players like Nicholas Pooran and Jos Buttler.

Updated: 08-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:40 IST
Dewald Brevis. (Photo: @proteasmenCSA X). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

Dewald Brevis, emerging as a top T20 performer, is expected to be a major draw at the upcoming SA20 season 4 auction, according to MI Cape Town's Ryan Rickelton. Brevis, with 995 runs in 30 T20 innings this year, is anticipated to rival top international players on the bidding table.

Rickelton, who played alongside Brevis during MI Cape Town's initial title triumph, expressed confidence in Brevis's capabilities, foreseeing extensive interest in him and fellow player Aiden Markram. Brevis' recent high-impact innings have made him a standout candidate for major team acquisitions.

SA20, since its launch, has rapidly expanded, attracting thousands of global players eager to participate. This year's auction on September 9 not only highlights Brevis but also features cricket luminaries like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. MI Cape Town's title defense begins with a match against Durban's Super Giants on December 26 in Newlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

