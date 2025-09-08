Left Menu

Jaismine Lamboria Nears Historic World Championships Medal in Boxing Showdown

Jaismine Lamboria, a Commonwealth Games bronze winner, advances to the quarterfinals in the World Boxing Championships, outclassing Brazil's Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter. Meanwhile, other Indian boxers faced mixed fortunes; Abhinash Jamwal progressed, while Sanamacha Chanu and Sakshi Chaudhary were eliminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:54 IST
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria is on the brink of securing a medal at the World Boxing Championships after an impressive win over Brazil's Jucielen Cerqueira Romeu in the 57kg category. The victory lands her a spot in the quarterfinals, keeping her medal hopes alive.

Lamboria's performance was defined by a strong finish in the opening round and strategic counter-attacks in the subsequent rounds, capitalizing on her height advantage. Her upcoming challenge is against Asian Under-22 champion Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan.

While Lamboria surged forward, fellow Indian boxer Abhinash Jamwal also advanced in the men's 65kg category. However, their compatriots Sanamacha Chanu and Sakshi Chaudhary saw their journeys end in the round of 16 after tough losses against strong opponents.

Latest News

