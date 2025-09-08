Left Menu

IPA Issues Warning Against Unauthorised Pickleball Event

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has warned against an unauthorized pickleball tournament organized by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) in Jammu. As the official governing body, IPA emphasizes its exclusive rights to organize national events, aiming to prevent confusion and safeguard the sport's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:15 IST
IPA Issues Warning Against Unauthorised Pickleball Event
Players in action during Pickleball match (Photo: AIPA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has issued a stern warning against the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and the Jammu & Kashmir Amateur Pickleball Association (JKAPA) for planning an unauthorized tournament in Jammu. The event, scheduled for September 26-28, has been falsely labeled a 'National Event' according to an IPA release.

The IPA stressed that under the National Sports Governance Act (NSGA) 2025, only bodies officially recognized are authorized to use 'national' or 'India' in their titles or events. Being the sport's governing authority in the nation, the IPA holds exclusive rights to conduct official national championships. "Such illicit activities can mislead players, sponsors, and government bodies, potentially causing unnecessary confusion," remarked Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of the IPA.

The IPA clarified its commitment to conducting the official National Championship in Bangalore in November 2025, in coordination with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and relevant state authorities. They have demanded AIPA to cancel the unapproved event promptly, warning of legal action, including financial claims, should they proceed in defiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summit

Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summ...

 India
2
Israel's Final Warning: The Escalation in Gaza City

Israel's Final Warning: The Escalation in Gaza City

 Global
3
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar

Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Heroin Cartel Dismantled in Amritsar

 India
4
Heightened Tensions: New Russian Strikes on Ukraine Discussed

Heightened Tensions: New Russian Strikes on Ukraine Discussed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025