IPA Issues Warning Against Unauthorised Pickleball Event

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has issued a stern warning against the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and the Jammu & Kashmir Amateur Pickleball Association (JKAPA) for planning an unauthorized tournament in Jammu. The event, scheduled for September 26-28, has been falsely labeled a 'National Event' according to an IPA release.

The IPA stressed that under the National Sports Governance Act (NSGA) 2025, only bodies officially recognized are authorized to use 'national' or 'India' in their titles or events. Being the sport's governing authority in the nation, the IPA holds exclusive rights to conduct official national championships. "Such illicit activities can mislead players, sponsors, and government bodies, potentially causing unnecessary confusion," remarked Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of the IPA.

The IPA clarified its commitment to conducting the official National Championship in Bangalore in November 2025, in coordination with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and relevant state authorities. They have demanded AIPA to cancel the unapproved event promptly, warning of legal action, including financial claims, should they proceed in defiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)