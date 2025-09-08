Sports Headlines: Breakthroughs, Comebacks, and New Beginnings

In a series of sports headlines, New England's head coach Mike Vrabel dismisses claims of Bill Belichick's unwelcome status at the Patriots' facilities. Vrabel reassures that Belichick is indeed welcomed, maintaining their longstanding affiliation.

Carlos Alcaraz made a stunning comeback at the U.S. Open, reclaiming the title by defeating Jannik Sinner. The Spanish sensation displayed matured gameplay, evolving into a formidable champion, as he captured the trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In other news, the Eagles are assessing former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, while the Phillies' Trea Turner is set for an MRI on his hamstring. Meanwhile, contract extensions and player movements continue to shift rosters in the NFL and MLB.

(With inputs from agencies.)