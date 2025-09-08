Tamil Nadu Ready to Host Historic 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup

The much-anticipated FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 schedule was revealed on Monday in Chennai by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who praised India's victorious Asia Cup performance. The upcoming tournament will see an unprecedented lineup of 24 global teams competing from November 28 to December 10, 2025, in Chennai and Madurai, according to Hockey India.

'I'd like to extend heartfelt congratulations to our Indian hockey team on their exceptional victory at the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Bihar,' said Udhayanidhi Stalin. He recalled the pride of hosting the Men's Asian Cup in 2023, underlining the consistent triumphs of the Indian team. This year's noteworthy Junior World Cup features the event's largest-ever participation across two cities, with hosting duties shared by Chennai and Madurai.

The opening ceremony, attended by prominent figures including FIH President Tayyab Ikram and Hockey India executives, set the stage for the tournament. Title holders Germany will face off against South Africa in Madurai, while the Indian team will kick off their campaign against Chile in Chennai. Odisha Minister Suryabanshi Suraj also lauded India's Asia Cup win, highlighting Odisha's deep connection with hockey and player contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)