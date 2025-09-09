Left Menu

Cricketing Extravaganza: The 2026 T20 World Cup Set to Thrill Fans

The 2026 T20 World Cup is anticipated to run from February 7 to March 8, hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The final will be in Ahmedabad or Colombo. The tournament format mirrors the 2024 World Cup, with 20 teams. Italy debuts as 15 other teams have qualified, with five spots remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:25 IST
The T20 World Cup in 2026 is poised to captivate cricket fans worldwide, slated to occur from February 7 to March 8. Matches will be hosted at multiple venues across India and Sri Lanka, with the final showdown potentially in Ahmedabad or Colombo, contingent on Pakistan's progression in the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has communicated the proposed timeframe to member boards, although the comprehensive schedule remains pending. The tournament format will echo the system used during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, featuring twenty teams divided into four groups, followed by a Super Eight and semifinals.

Fifteen teams, including heavyweights like India, Sri Lanka, and defending champions, are confirmed participants. Notably, Italy will make their debut, while remaining slots will be filled through Africa and Asia-Pacific qualifiers.

