The Day Racing Stopped: Britain's Historic Horseracing Strike

In a historic move, Britain's horseracing industry will strike to protest a proposed government tax hike on remote bets that could devastate the sector. Jockeys, trainers, and racecourses fear economic ruin if taxes align with those on online casinos. The strike highlights the industry's critical reliance on betting revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic first, Britain's horse racing industry will bring the sporting calendar to a standstill on September 10 as it protests a proposed government tax hike. Jockeys, trainers, and racecourses are expressing their unified discontent over plans that could raise taxes on remote betting from 15% to 21%.

The proposed tax harmonization is part of a wider government consultation aiming to align remote betting duties with those of online casinos. The industry's reliance on betting revenue is stark, with a potential 330 million pound loss looming over the next five years, threatening jobs and livelihoods across the sector.

James Sanderson, Chief Executive of Catterick Racecourse, stressed that smaller racecourses could face severe financial constraints. The Betting and Gaming Council criticized the decision to strike, arguing it could hurt not just horse racing, but all sports that rely on betting operator funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

