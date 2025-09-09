Left Menu

Barcelona's Temporary Home: A LaLiga Shift Amidst Renovation Delays

Barcelona faces a challenging situation as Camp Nou renovations delay their home games, forcing them to host LaLiga matches at the smaller Johan Cruyff Stadium. The club struggles with limited seating and regulatory approvals while aiming for quick resolution and support from fans during this transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:50 IST
Barcelona's Temporary Home: A LaLiga Shift Amidst Renovation Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona is set to commence their LaLiga home campaign at an unexpected venue due to unforeseen renovations at Camp Nou. The club will play in front of only 6,000 fans at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, a temporary solution following nine-month delays in the Camp Nou project.

The decision comes as a special exemption from LaLiga was secured for using the smaller venue, which otherwise wouldn't meet the league's capacity requirements. Adjustments, such as VAR installations, are being carried out at the Johan Cruyff Stadium to meet league standards, with inspections underway.

Having hoped to temporarily use the Camp Nou despite its renovations, FC Barcelona now finds themselves navigating logistical challenges. They thank fans for their patience and support as they aim to open the Spotify Camp Nou soon, promising more detailed updates on game-day logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN-Iran Nuclear Inspection Deal: A Step Forward

UN-Iran Nuclear Inspection Deal: A Step Forward

 Austria
2
Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra

Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in Maharashtra

 India
3
Mexico's Economic Boost: Correcting Trade Imbalances

Mexico's Economic Boost: Correcting Trade Imbalances

 Global
4
India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Doha

India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising Tensions in Doha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025