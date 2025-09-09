Barcelona's Temporary Home: A LaLiga Shift Amidst Renovation Delays

Barcelona is set to commence their LaLiga home campaign at an unexpected venue due to unforeseen renovations at Camp Nou. The club will play in front of only 6,000 fans at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, a temporary solution following nine-month delays in the Camp Nou project.

The decision comes as a special exemption from LaLiga was secured for using the smaller venue, which otherwise wouldn't meet the league's capacity requirements. Adjustments, such as VAR installations, are being carried out at the Johan Cruyff Stadium to meet league standards, with inspections underway.

Having hoped to temporarily use the Camp Nou despite its renovations, FC Barcelona now finds themselves navigating logistical challenges. They thank fans for their patience and support as they aim to open the Spotify Camp Nou soon, promising more detailed updates on game-day logistics.

