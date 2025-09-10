Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star

Djed Spence, a Tottenham Hotspur defender, made history by becoming the first Muslim to play for the England senior football team. His debut marks a significant moment for British Muslims, highlighting the under-representation of Muslims in professional football despite being 6% of the population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:37 IST
Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Djed Spence, a defender for Tottenham Hotspur, made history in Belgrade as the first Muslim to earn a senior cap for the England football team. Spence, 25, replaced Reece James in the 69th minute of England's dominant 5-0 World Cup qualifying win.

Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports, emphasized the significance of the moment, stating that Spence carries a great responsibility as a role model for Muslims worldwide. British Muslims, under-represented in football, celebrate Spence's landmark achievement as an inspiration for aspiring players.

The London-born player journeyed from Middlesbrough to Tottenham, overcoming challenges to become a crucial part of his current team's squad. Spence's achievement reflects both progress and the need for more opportunities for Muslim athletes in football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

 Global
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

 Global
4
Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream

Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025