Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star

Djed Spence, a defender for Tottenham Hotspur, made history in Belgrade as the first Muslim to earn a senior cap for the England football team. Spence, 25, replaced Reece James in the 69th minute of England's dominant 5-0 World Cup qualifying win.

Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports, emphasized the significance of the moment, stating that Spence carries a great responsibility as a role model for Muslims worldwide. British Muslims, under-represented in football, celebrate Spence's landmark achievement as an inspiration for aspiring players.

The London-born player journeyed from Middlesbrough to Tottenham, overcoming challenges to become a crucial part of his current team's squad. Spence's achievement reflects both progress and the need for more opportunities for Muslim athletes in football.

(With inputs from agencies.)