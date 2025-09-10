Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star
Djed Spence, a Tottenham Hotspur defender, made history by becoming the first Muslim to play for the England senior football team. His debut marks a significant moment for British Muslims, highlighting the under-representation of Muslims in professional football despite being 6% of the population.
Djed Spence, a defender for Tottenham Hotspur, made history in Belgrade as the first Muslim to earn a senior cap for the England football team. Spence, 25, replaced Reece James in the 69th minute of England's dominant 5-0 World Cup qualifying win.
Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports, emphasized the significance of the moment, stating that Spence carries a great responsibility as a role model for Muslims worldwide. British Muslims, under-represented in football, celebrate Spence's landmark achievement as an inspiration for aspiring players.
The London-born player journeyed from Middlesbrough to Tottenham, overcoming challenges to become a crucial part of his current team's squad. Spence's achievement reflects both progress and the need for more opportunities for Muslim athletes in football.
