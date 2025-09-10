Breaking Boundaries: Djed Spence's Historic England Debut

Djed Spence, a defender for Tottenham Hotspur, etched his name in the history books on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim to earn a senior cap for England. The landmark event unfolded in Belgrade as Spence came off the bench during England's commanding 5-0 World Cup qualifying win.

At 25, Spence replaced Chelsea's Reece James in the 69th minute, taking significant strides not just for himself, but for British Muslims who remain under-represented in the sport. 'It's a blessing to be the first,' said Spence, recognizing the importance of his breakthrough moment in inspiring young Muslims with aspirations in football.

Spence's debut has been lauded by figures like Ebadur Rahman, founder of Nujum Sports, as an inspiring instance of progress. Meanwhile, grassroots voices emphasize the historical underrepresentation of Muslims in football, heralding Spence's debut as a crucial example for future talents. Emotional and triumphant, Spence acknowledged the significance of becoming an England player.