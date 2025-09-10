Lleyton Hewitt Suspended for Pushing Incident with Anti-Doping Official
Lleyton Hewitt, a two-time Grand Slam champion and Australia's captain, has been suspended for two weeks following an incident where he pushed an anti-doping official. An independent tribunal confirmed the charge, deeming his actions unreasonable, alongside a $20,000 fine.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Lleyton Hewitt, a notable figure in the tennis world with two Grand Slam titles to his name, faces a two-week suspension imposed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The suspension results from an altercation with a 60-year-old volunteer anti-doping chaperone, following Australia's loss to Italy in the Davis Cup semifinals last November.
The ITIA announced that the disciplinary action will affect Hewitt from September 25 through October 7, ensuring it doesn't heavily disrupt his participation in upcoming Davis Cup matches. Hewitt contested the charges, citing self-defense as his rationale for the incident.
An independent tribunal, however, rejected his defense, concluding that his conduct was offensive and failed to meet self-defense standards. Consequently, Hewitt, who once topped the world rankings, has been fined approximately $20,000 alongside his suspension.
ALSO READ
Mauritian Prime Minister's Varanasi Visit: A Cultural Tapestry
AI Gigafactory Initiative: Kellton and E-Group's Strategic Collaboration
BRPL Seeks Approval for Innovative Energy Efficiency Initiative
Whistling Woods International Goes Green with Solar Power Initiative
Inclusive Support for Disabled Children: CBM India and SBI Foundation's Transformative Initiative