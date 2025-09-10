Left Menu

Spain's Racism Dilemma: Fan Detained for Insulting Kylian Mbappé

A fan in Spain was detained for racially insulting Kylian Mbappé, highlighting ongoing racist behavior in Spanish soccer. The incident follows a series of similar occurrences against Black players, prompting legal actions. Recent cases have seen fans face penalties, marking progress in addressing racism in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:35 IST
Spanish authorities have taken action against a fan accused of racially insulting soccer star Kylian Mbappé during a recent league match. The arrest followed a formal investigation prompted by a complaint from the Spanish league.

The fan allegedly directed monkey gestures and sounds at Mbappé during Real Madrid's 3-0 win at Oviedo on August 24.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of racist insults aimed at Black players in Spain, leading to several legal cases over recent years. Notably, prior rulings have held fans accountable, reinforcing the fight against racism in Spanish soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

