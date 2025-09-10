Spain's Racism Dilemma: Fan Detained for Insulting Kylian Mbappé

Spanish authorities have taken action against a fan accused of racially insulting soccer star Kylian Mbappé during a recent league match. The arrest followed a formal investigation prompted by a complaint from the Spanish league.

The fan allegedly directed monkey gestures and sounds at Mbappé during Real Madrid's 3-0 win at Oviedo on August 24.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of racist insults aimed at Black players in Spain, leading to several legal cases over recent years. Notably, prior rulings have held fans accountable, reinforcing the fight against racism in Spanish soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)