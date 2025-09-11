Kumar Kartikeya's Patience Pays Off in Duleep Trophy Final

Kumar Kartikeya showcased his exceptional bowling skills and strategic patience on the first day of the Duleep Trophy final, guiding Central Zone to take the pivotal role against South Zone.

Teaming up with Saransh Jain, Kartikeya secured nine out of ten wickets for South Zone's collapse at 149 runs, proving instrumental in the game with his left-arm and wrist-spin techniques.

Driven to succeed in red-ball cricket, Kartikeya's performance underlines his goal to consistently deliver in domestic cricket, aiming for national recognition and a spot in the Indian cricket team.

