Sachin Tendulkar Denies BCCI Presidency Rumors

Sachin Tendulkar has dismissed rumors of his candidacy for BCCI President. His management firm labeled such speculation as 'unfounded.' The former India captain clarified he is not in line to succeed Roger Binny, whose term ended after reaching the age limit of 70.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:31 IST
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has categorically denied being in the running for the position of BCCI President. His management firm has issued a statement labeling the ongoing speculation as 'unfounded.'

The firm addressed the media to quash the rumors, ensuring there are no plans of Tendulkar succeeding Roger Binny, who concluded his term at the age cap of 70.

The BCCI is set to hold elections during the Annual General Meeting on September 28, where a new president and other key positions will be selected, including a representative to the ICC.

