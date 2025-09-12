Left Menu

India's Future Football Stars Set for SAFF U17 Championship

The Indian U17 men's football team, led by coach Bibiano Fernandes, has announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship in Sri Lanka. The defending champions aim to qualify for the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup, with upcoming fixtures against Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:24 IST
India's Future Football Stars Set for SAFF U17 Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian U17 men's football team is ready to defend their title at the upcoming SAFF U17 Championship. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has named a 23-player lineup that will represent India in Sri Lanka, starting with matches against Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan.

The team, proudly known as the Blue Colts, have diligently trained in Goa for the past two months. They are set to arrive in Colombo on Saturday as they seek consecutive championship victories after defeating Bangladesh last year.

The ultimate aim for the squad is to secure a spot in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, with qualifiers scheduled in November 2025, in Ahmedabad. The critical semi-final and final fixtures are slated for later this month, all hosted at the Racecourse International Stadium.

TRENDING

1
Auto Industry Optimistic Amid GST Boost and FTA Prospects, Raises Rare Earth Concerns

Auto Industry Optimistic Amid GST Boost and FTA Prospects, Raises Rare Earth...

 India
2
Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

Dadaab's Desperation: Refugees Face Starvation as Aid Slashed

 Global
3
Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

Modi to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Strife-torn Manipur

 India
4
Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

Delhi Metro's Historic Partnership to Elevate Service Standards

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025