India's Future Football Stars Set for SAFF U17 Championship

The Indian U17 men's football team is ready to defend their title at the upcoming SAFF U17 Championship. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes has named a 23-player lineup that will represent India in Sri Lanka, starting with matches against Maldives, Bhutan, and Pakistan.

The team, proudly known as the Blue Colts, have diligently trained in Goa for the past two months. They are set to arrive in Colombo on Saturday as they seek consecutive championship victories after defeating Bangladesh last year.

The ultimate aim for the squad is to secure a spot in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, with qualifiers scheduled in November 2025, in Ahmedabad. The critical semi-final and final fixtures are slated for later this month, all hosted at the Racecourse International Stadium.