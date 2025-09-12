Left Menu

Mohammad Haris' Heroics Propel Pakistan Against Oman in Asia Cup Clash

Mohammad Haris' 66 off 43 steers Pakistan to 160/7 against Oman in an Asia Cup match. Despite early setbacks, Haris and Farhan stabilized the innings with an 85-run stand. Oman's Aamir Kaleem disrupted Pakistan, taking 3 wickets, but late fireworks from Mohammad Nawaz and Fakhar Zaman added crucial runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:01 IST
Mohammad Haris played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to a score of 160 for seven against Oman during their Group A encounter in the Asia Cup held on Friday. Opting to bat first, Pakistan had a rocky start as Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck in just the second delivery by Shah Faisal.

The early loss was followed by a stabilizing partnership of 85 runs between Haris, who scored 66 off 43 balls, and Sahibzada Farhan, contributing 29 off 29 balls. Haris reached his half-century with an impressive six off Sufyan Mehmood. However, Farhan's stint ended as he was caught and bowled by Aamir Kaleem, who later dismantled the Pakistani lineup.

Aamir Kaleem's bowling brilliance continued as he dismissed Haris and captain Salman Agha. Shah Faisal chipped in by taking Hasan Nawaz's wicket, leaving Pakistan at 120 for 5. Mohammad Nawaz then executed an aggressive cameo alongside Fakhar Zaman, pushing the team's total forward with strategic hits until Nawaz was dismissed in the final over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

