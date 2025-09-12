Hansi Flick Returns to Champions League Sidelines
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will be on the sidelines for the team's Champions League opener at Newcastle, as UEFA reduced his misconduct punishment. Both Flick and his assistant received one-match bans, which have been deferred. Barcelona will face Newcastle next Thursday.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is set to take his place on the sidelines for the team's Champions League opener against Newcastle, following UEFA's decision to ease his punishment for misconduct.
Flick and assistant Marcus Sorg were initially banned for one match due to 'violating the basic rules of decent conduct' during last season's semi-final against Inter Milan, which ended in a 4-3 loss for Barcelona after extra time.
Their sanctions have been deferred for a one-year probationary period, enabling them to bring their strategic expertise to the match against Newcastle. However, both still face fines of 20,000 euros, as confirmed by UEFA's appeals body.
