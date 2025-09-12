Left Menu

Hansi Flick Returns to Champions League Sidelines

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will be on the sidelines for the team's Champions League opener at Newcastle, as UEFA reduced his misconduct punishment. Both Flick and his assistant received one-match bans, which have been deferred. Barcelona will face Newcastle next Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 12-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 22:40 IST
Hansi Flick Returns to Champions League Sidelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is set to take his place on the sidelines for the team's Champions League opener against Newcastle, following UEFA's decision to ease his punishment for misconduct.

Flick and assistant Marcus Sorg were initially banned for one match due to 'violating the basic rules of decent conduct' during last season's semi-final against Inter Milan, which ended in a 4-3 loss for Barcelona after extra time.

Their sanctions have been deferred for a one-year probationary period, enabling them to bring their strategic expertise to the match against Newcastle. However, both still face fines of 20,000 euros, as confirmed by UEFA's appeals body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

Rishikesh Falcons Soar into the UKPL: New Team Unveiled for Season 2

 India
2
Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

Tragedy in Meerut: Harassment Claims Lead to Man's Heartbreaking Decision

 India
3
Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

Mohammad Haris Shines in Pakistan's Dominant Win Over Oman

 United Arab Emirates
4
Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

Union Minister Reviews Flood Impact & Relief Efforts in Sasrali Village

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025