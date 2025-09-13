Left Menu

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly set an unwelcome record in the PGA Tour Champions by scoring 19 on the par-5 12th hole at the Sanford International. Previously, his highest on the PGA Tour was an 18 at Bay Hill Invitational. Daly’s game at Minnehaha was less than ideal, ending up with an 88.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siouxfalls | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:44 IST
Golf veteran John Daly made history for an unfortunate reason at the PGA Tour Champions on Friday. He registered a record-breaking 19 on the par-5 12th hole at the Sanford International, surpassing the previous high score by three strokes.

Daly's previous high was an 18 on the par-5 sixth hole during the 1998 Bay Hill Invitational, where he notoriously hit 3-wood shots into the water repeatedly. At Minnehaha Country Club, details were sparse due to a lack of shot-recording technology, but Daly's struggle included hitting seven shots into the hazard before landing his 17th shot on the fringe.

Despite the setback, Daly completed the round with an 88. This surpasses his second-round score of 90 at the 2014 Valspar Championship, set amid a challenging period marked by the yips. Notably, Daly concluded the tournament with Argentine Angel Cabrera, who performed exceptionally with a 64 on his birthday.

