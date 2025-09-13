India vs Australia: A Prelude to the Women's World Cup Showdown

India is set to embark on the final phase of preparations for the Women's World Cup with a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting this Sunday. The series is crucial as it provides a platform to fine-tune combinations before the home World Cup and a chance to avenge a 0-3 defeat last December.

Renuka Singh, a pivotal pace bowler for India, makes her comeback after a nine-month hiatus due to injury. She will spearhead the bowling alongside top performers like Kranti Goud. In batting, stalwarts Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead, noting significant changes in the line-up with Pratika Rawal solidifying her position.

Australia, seven-time world champions, enters the series with confidence and a well-settled squad post-Ashes. Notable performers like Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt are expected to shine. Despite some squad changes, Australia's captain Tahila McGrath remains optimistic due to the team's depth and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)