Left Menu

India vs Australia: A Prelude to the Women's World Cup Showdown

India gears up for the Women's World Cup with a three-match ODI series against Australia, aiming to refine team combinations and settle scores from a previous defeat. Key players like Renuka Singh return, while Australia maintains a stable squad despite recent challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:48 IST
India vs Australia: A Prelude to the Women's World Cup Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is set to embark on the final phase of preparations for the Women's World Cup with a three-match ODI series against Australia, starting this Sunday. The series is crucial as it provides a platform to fine-tune combinations before the home World Cup and a chance to avenge a 0-3 defeat last December.

Renuka Singh, a pivotal pace bowler for India, makes her comeback after a nine-month hiatus due to injury. She will spearhead the bowling alongside top performers like Kranti Goud. In batting, stalwarts Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead, noting significant changes in the line-up with Pratika Rawal solidifying her position.

Australia, seven-time world champions, enters the series with confidence and a well-settled squad post-Ashes. Notable performers like Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt are expected to shine. Despite some squad changes, Australia's captain Tahila McGrath remains optimistic due to the team's depth and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in Imphal.

In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in ...

 India
2
Towering Collapse: Silo Disaster Strikes Bharat Coking Coal Limited

Towering Collapse: Silo Disaster Strikes Bharat Coking Coal Limited

 India
3
The Ability Dialogues 4.0: Bridging Forces and Civil Society for Disability Inclusion

The Ability Dialogues 4.0: Bridging Forces and Civil Society for Disability ...

 India
4
Centre working on several projects to address issue of floods in Manipur: Modi in Imphal.

Centre working on several projects to address issue of floods in Manipur: Mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025