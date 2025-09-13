Thrilling Triumph: New Zealand's Rugby Comeback

New Zealand's women's rugby team showcased resilience and prowess, overcoming a formidable South African side in a riveting Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash at Sandy Park. The defending champions secured a 46-17 victory, with Braxton Sorensen-McGee leading the charge alongside teammates Renee Holmes and Kaipo Olsen-Baker.

South Africa initially stunned New Zealand by dominating possession and finishing the first half tied at 10-10. Key to their strategy was leveraging forward power, but New Zealand's second-half onslaught, characterized by swift ball movement, eventually broke open the South African defense, allowing the Black Ferns to run rampant and rack up eight tries.

Pride and accomplishment resonated with both teams. South Africa's coach Swys de Bruin lauded his players for their historic performance, highlighting the impact on women's rugby in the country. As New Zealand prepares for its next match against the winner of Canada vs. Australia, the game stands as a testament to the thrilling evolution of women's rugby.