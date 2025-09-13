Left Menu

Canada Dominates to Reach Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

Canada secured a spot in the Women's World Cup semi-finals with a decisive 46-5 victory over Australia. The Canadians ran in five first-half tries and defended solidly to overpower the Australians, setting up a semi-final clash with New Zealand, who won against South Africa earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:30 IST
Canada Dominates to Reach Women's World Cup Semi-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding display of rugby prowess, Canada surged into the Women's World Cup semi-finals by thrashing Australia 46-5. The Canadians capitalized on the first half, running in five tries to leave their opponents trailing.

Defensively resilient when necessary, Canada's proficient runners overwhelmed the Australians, particularly in a dynamic opening 40 minutes. Alysha Corrigan bagged two tries, complemented by scores from Asia Hogan-Rochester, Sophie de Goede, and McKinley Hunt, setting up a straightforward second half at Ashton Gate.

Post-break, Fabiola Forteza and Karen Paquin extended the lead, securing Canada's win. The triumph positions them against New Zealand in the semis, after the champions defeated South Africa 46-17 in a spirited contest.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

Boga's Brilliant Strike Lifts Nice Over Nantes

 France
3
Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

 Global
4
Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigration Debate

Tragedy in Texas: Indian-Origin Motel Manager's Brutal Murder Sparks Immigra...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025