Canada Dominates to Reach Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

In a commanding display of rugby prowess, Canada surged into the Women's World Cup semi-finals by thrashing Australia 46-5. The Canadians capitalized on the first half, running in five tries to leave their opponents trailing.

Defensively resilient when necessary, Canada's proficient runners overwhelmed the Australians, particularly in a dynamic opening 40 minutes. Alysha Corrigan bagged two tries, complemented by scores from Asia Hogan-Rochester, Sophie de Goede, and McKinley Hunt, setting up a straightforward second half at Ashton Gate.

Post-break, Fabiola Forteza and Karen Paquin extended the lead, securing Canada's win. The triumph positions them against New Zealand in the semis, after the champions defeated South Africa 46-17 in a spirited contest.