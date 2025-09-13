Left Menu

Germany and Allies Shine in Davis Cup Drama

Germany advanced to the Davis Cup Final 8 with a clean sweep over Japan. France and Argentina also secured qualifications by defeating Croatia and last year's finalists Netherlands, respectively. Germany's victory marks them as the first team to enter the final stages, joining hosts Italy in Bologna.

Updated: 13-09-2025 23:44 IST
Germany has secured an impressive spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 following a decisive 4-0 victory over Japan. France convincingly triumphed over Croatia, while Argentina knocked out last year's finalists, the Netherlands, ensuring their place in the next round.

Austria also advanced with a gripping 3-2 victory against Hungary. Meanwhile, Belgium and Denmark are in strong positions against Australia and Spain, with both countries leading in their current ties.

Germany's achievement makes them the first team to qualify for the Final 8, alongside hosts Italy for the upcoming November event in Bologna. The competition continues as countries vie for spots in the prestigious concluding round.

