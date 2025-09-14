Injuries Halt Ingebrigtsen's Quest at World Championships
Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the former Olympic 1,500m champion, failed to make it to the world championship semi-finals after finishing eighth in his heat. Coming off an Achilles injury, his preparation was hindered. Despite the setback, Ingebrigtsen aims to contest the 5,000m title next.
In a surprising turn of events, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, one of Norway's star athletes and former Olympic champion, was unable to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the world championships' 1,500m event on Sunday. Struggling through ailments, Ingebrigtsen finished eighth in his heat.
The 1,500m contender, known for his assertive racing style, found his preparation disrupted due to an Achilles injury. Despite being a favorite following his Olympic triumph, Ingebrigtsen showed visible signs of stress during the race.
As the competition intensified down the final stretch, Ingebrigtsen could not maintain the pace. Still hopeful, he sets sights on Friday's 5,000m heats, aiming for a third consecutive world title in that category.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Highway Collision Claims 15 Lives in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula
F-35 Fighter Jets Land in Puerto Rico Amid Rising Tensions with Venezuela
U.S. F-35 Deployment Sparks Tensions in Caribbean Amid Venezuela Row
Gas Leak Explosion Rocks Madrid: 25 Injured
Gary Stead Takes the Helm of Andhra Cricket for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy