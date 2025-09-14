Left Menu

Injuries Halt Ingebrigtsen's Quest at World Championships

Norwegian runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the former Olympic 1,500m champion, failed to make it to the world championship semi-finals after finishing eighth in his heat. Coming off an Achilles injury, his preparation was hindered. Despite the setback, Ingebrigtsen aims to contest the 5,000m title next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 07:25 IST
Injuries Halt Ingebrigtsen's Quest at World Championships

In a surprising turn of events, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, one of Norway's star athletes and former Olympic champion, was unable to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the world championships' 1,500m event on Sunday. Struggling through ailments, Ingebrigtsen finished eighth in his heat.

The 1,500m contender, known for his assertive racing style, found his preparation disrupted due to an Achilles injury. Despite being a favorite following his Olympic triumph, Ingebrigtsen showed visible signs of stress during the race.

As the competition intensified down the final stretch, Ingebrigtsen could not maintain the pace. Still hopeful, he sets sights on Friday's 5,000m heats, aiming for a third consecutive world title in that category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

NHRC Demands Action on Journalist's Assault in Assam

 India
2
All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

All Blacks Face Turbulence After Historic Loss to South Africa

 Global
3
Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

Tensions Rise in South China Sea As China Warns Philippines

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

Madhya Pradesh's OBC Quota Commitment Amidst Legal Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025