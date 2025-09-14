Injuries Halt Ingebrigtsen's Quest at World Championships

In a surprising turn of events, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, one of Norway's star athletes and former Olympic champion, was unable to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the world championships' 1,500m event on Sunday. Struggling through ailments, Ingebrigtsen finished eighth in his heat.

The 1,500m contender, known for his assertive racing style, found his preparation disrupted due to an Achilles injury. Despite being a favorite following his Olympic triumph, Ingebrigtsen showed visible signs of stress during the race.

As the competition intensified down the final stretch, Ingebrigtsen could not maintain the pace. Still hopeful, he sets sights on Friday's 5,000m heats, aiming for a third consecutive world title in that category.

