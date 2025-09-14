Global Tennis Showdown: Nations Sprint Towards Davis Cup Final 8
Germany, Argentina, Austria, France, and the Czech Republic secured spots in the Davis Cup Final 8. Germany dominated Japan in Tokyo, while Argentina advanced by defeating the Netherlands. Austria edged past Hungary, France overcame Croatia, and the Czech Republic triumphed over the U.S. with a comeback win.
Germany decisively secured a spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 by thrashing Japan 4-0. France also sailed through with a solid win against Croatia, while Argentina outmaneuvered last year's finalists, the Netherlands, in a dramatic second-round qualifier.
Austria joined the elite group following a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Hungary. Meanwhile, Belgium and Denmark took promising 2-0 leads against Australia and Spain, respectively. Germany's victory was galvanized by the doubles team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who saved critical set points against Japan to deliver a decisive win.
In other results, Argentina's Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos ensured progression with an emphatic victory in Groningen. Austria triumphed in Debrecen, holding firm despite Hungary leveling the series. France's Corentin Moutet secured victory over Croatia, while Denmark's Holger Rune led the charge in Marbella, edging Spain closer to elimination.
