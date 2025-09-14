Left Menu

Seville Sprints to Glory: Jamaican Triumphs in 100m at World Championships

Oblique Seville clinched the world 100 metres gold with a personal best of 9.77 seconds, leading a Jamaican 1-2 finish in Tokyo. Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson followed closely in second, while defending champion Noah Lyles settled for bronze. Seville showcased his dominance after a wobbly start in the heats.

Oblique Seville sprinted to world victory with a personal best of 9.77 seconds, capturing the gold medal in the 100m dash and leading a Jamaican 1-2 finish on Sunday.

Despite a rocky start, Seville rounded into form, leaving behind Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson at 9.82 seconds, and dethroning defending champion Noah Lyles, who took bronze with a time of 9.89 seconds.

In an upset for the U.S., it marked the first time since 2015 that an American didn't win the title. Meanwhile, Botswana's Letsile Tebogo was disqualified after a false start.

