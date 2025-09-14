Seville Sprints to Glory: Jamaican Triumphs in 100m at World Championships

Oblique Seville sprinted to world victory with a personal best of 9.77 seconds, capturing the gold medal in the 100m dash and leading a Jamaican 1-2 finish on Sunday.

Despite a rocky start, Seville rounded into form, leaving behind Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson at 9.82 seconds, and dethroning defending champion Noah Lyles, who took bronze with a time of 9.89 seconds.

In an upset for the U.S., it marked the first time since 2015 that an American didn't win the title. Meanwhile, Botswana's Letsile Tebogo was disqualified after a false start.