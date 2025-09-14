Left Menu

France Triumphs in Rugby Thriller to Secure Semi-Final Spot

France overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Ireland 18-13 and secure a place in the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals. Led by Charlotte Escudero and Joanna Grisez, France rallied in the second half. They will face either England or Scotland next in Bristol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Exeter | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:44 IST
In a dazzling Rugby World Cup quarter-final, France staged a dramatic comeback to edge out Ireland 18-13 and secure their spot in the semi-finals. The match, held at Sandy Park, saw Ireland capitalize on windy conditions to take an early lead.

Despite being 13-0 down at halftime, France rallied, with Charlotte Escudero sparking the turnaround. Helped by Joanna Grisez's try, Morgane Bourgeois successfully converted and added two pivotal penalties.

For Ireland, Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood put tries on the board, while Dannah O'Brien managed a penalty. France's victory sets up an exciting semi-final clash with either England or Scotland.

