Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, set against political tension, saw India refuse the customary post-match handshake. This decision, endorsed by the BCCI, followed heightened geopolitical strain after a recent terror attack. Both teams displayed strained relations, impacting the sportsmanship spirit of the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-09-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 01:16 IST
Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The heated atmosphere surrounding the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match intensified when Indian players eschewed the traditional post-match handshake. This decision, supported by a significant member of the support staff and approved by the BCCI, highlighted the ongoing political tensions between the two nations.

The backdrop to the decision was the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists. The Indian cricket team viewed a handshake as an inappropriate gesture in light of the incident, and the move was seen as an act of solidarity with their country's armed forces.

In response, Pakistan skipper Salman boycotted the post-match presentation, marking the bitterness and unresolved tensions. Both teams are set to meet again, promising an escalation of the existing tension. The BCCI reiterated their alignment with the government's stance, underscoring the broader geopolitical rift overshadowing the sport.

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

 Global
2
Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

 United States
3
Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

 Global
4
Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025