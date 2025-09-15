Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

The heated atmosphere surrounding the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match intensified when Indian players eschewed the traditional post-match handshake. This decision, supported by a significant member of the support staff and approved by the BCCI, highlighted the ongoing political tensions between the two nations.

The backdrop to the decision was the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists. The Indian cricket team viewed a handshake as an inappropriate gesture in light of the incident, and the move was seen as an act of solidarity with their country's armed forces.

In response, Pakistan skipper Salman boycotted the post-match presentation, marking the bitterness and unresolved tensions. Both teams are set to meet again, promising an escalation of the existing tension. The BCCI reiterated their alignment with the government's stance, underscoring the broader geopolitical rift overshadowing the sport.