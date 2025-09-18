The Special One's Return: Mourinho's Triumphant Homecoming at Benfica

In a dramatic twist of fate, renowned manager Jose Mourinho has returned to Benfica, almost 25 years since his initial coaching stint. The 62-year-old, having recently left Turkey's Fenerbahce, has now signed on to guide Benfica until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Expressing his dedication, Mourinho declared his allegiance to the club, stating, "My promise is I will live for Benfica, live for my mission." Known for his competitive spirit, he aims to bring glory back to the Lisbon giants. Benfica's President Rui Costa emphasized Mourinho's 'winning record' as a key factor for his hiring.

Mourinho's return to Benfica marks a homecoming to familiar territory where his coaching journey began. After renowned tenures at international clubs and recent challenges, he now takes on the ambitious task of rekindling Benfica's competitive fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)