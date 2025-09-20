Canada's Dominating Upset: Women's World Cup Finals Beckon

Canada showcased a sensational first-half performance to secure a 34-19 victory over New Zealand in the Women's World Cup semi-final. This triumph ended the tournament reign of the double defending champions and propelled Canada to their second final.

Despite New Zealand's spirited second-half fightback, the Canadians maintained their lead. Ranked second globally, Canada was not considered the underdog, yet overcoming New Zealand's dominant World Cup record was a commendable feat.

Canada's confidence shone as Pelletier, Hogan-Rochester, Symonds, and De Goede contributed to their try tally, effectively setting them up for the final. Canada will now face the winner of the England versus France semi-final, set to determine the champions at Twickenham.