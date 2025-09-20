Left Menu

Canada's Dominating Upset: Women's World Cup Finals Beckon

Canada delivered a commanding first-half performance to defeat New Zealand 34-19, advancing to the Women's World Cup final and handing the defending champions their first tournament loss since 2014. Canada will face the winner of England and France in the final at Twickenham next Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada showcased a sensational first-half performance to secure a 34-19 victory over New Zealand in the Women's World Cup semi-final. This triumph ended the tournament reign of the double defending champions and propelled Canada to their second final.

Despite New Zealand's spirited second-half fightback, the Canadians maintained their lead. Ranked second globally, Canada was not considered the underdog, yet overcoming New Zealand's dominant World Cup record was a commendable feat.

Canada's confidence shone as Pelletier, Hogan-Rochester, Symonds, and De Goede contributed to their try tally, effectively setting them up for the final. Canada will now face the winner of the England versus France semi-final, set to determine the champions at Twickenham.

