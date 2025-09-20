ICC Sanctions Afghanistan's Spin Duo for Code of Conduct Breach in Asia Cup Clash
Afghanistan's bowlers Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman received reprimands from the ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct during their Asia Cup loss to Sri Lanka. Both players admitted to offenses involving disrespect and equipment misuse, each receiving a demerit point on their records.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday that Afghanistan's spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman breached the Code of Conduct during Thursday's Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. Both players received a reprimand for their actions.
Noor Ahmad was penalized for dissenting to an umpire's decision, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman was cited for abusing cricket equipment. One demerit point was added to each player's disciplinary record, marking their first offenses in a two-year time frame.
The charges, leveled by on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma as well as third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit, required no formal hearing. Both Ahmad and Rahman admitted their respective offenses and accepted the sanctions. Afghanistan's hopes in the tournament dwindled as Sri Lanka secured a spot in the Super Four after a decisive win, compounded by an unbeaten 74-run effort from Kusal Mendis.
