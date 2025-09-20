Left Menu

Mustafizur Equals Shakib: Bangladesh's Bowling Sensation Makes History in T20Is

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has equaled the legendary Shakib al Hasan as the team's highest wicket-taker in T20Is after his performance against Sri Lanka. Rahman and Shakib both have 149 T20I wickets. Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka scored a quickfire 64, propelling his team to a competitive 168/7.

20-09-2025
Mustafizur Rahman (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh cricket witnessed a significant moment on Saturday as pacer Mustafizur Rahman equaled the revered Shakib al Hasan to become the joint-highest wicket-taker for the national team in T20 internationals. Rahman's spellbinding bowling display against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup placed him at the pinnacle of the wicket charts, sharing the spot with the legendary all-rounder.

Mustafizur demonstrated exceptional skill during the encounter, seizing critical wickets including those of Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Kamindu Mendis with figures of 3/20. Playing his 117th T20I, the pacer boasts 149 wickets at an average of 20.57, matching Shakib's 149 scalps in 129 matches, highlighting the significance of his achievement.

Despite Mustafizur's heroics, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 168/7, largely credited to Dasun Shanaka's explosive 64 off 37 balls. Electing to bowl first, Bangladesh saw some resistance from the Sri Lankan batters early on before Shanaka's power-hitting took center stage. Alongside Charith Asalanka, Shanaka ensured a challenging target was set for Bangladesh in the Super Four clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

