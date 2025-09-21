Left Menu

Mithun Manhas Steps Up for BCCI Presidency

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas has filed his nomination for BCCI president. Manhas is a front runner for the role after Roger Binny's exit. The announcement follows an informal meeting held in New Delhi. Several other key positions at the Indian cricket board will be decided soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi captain and seasoned cricketer, has entered the race to become the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Manhas filed his nomination ahead of the deadline, positioning himself as a strong candidate following the exit of Roger Binny.

The 45-year-old Manhas has had an illustrious domestic career, participating in 157 First-Class, 130 List A, and 91 T20 matches between 1997-98 and 2016-17. His candidacy came to light after a decisive meeting in New Delhi, where key stakeholders pushed for his leadership at the cricket board.

In addition to Manhas, nominations for other pivotal roles within the BCCI were also filed. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that Arun Dhumal would continue as the IPL governing council chairman. Notable nominations include BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, contesting for the treasurer position.

