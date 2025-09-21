Left Menu

Sabastian Sawe Claims Victory at Berlin Marathon Despite Weather Challenges

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe clinched his first Berlin Marathon victory in 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 16 seconds, marking his third consecutive win in marathon races. Despite leading most of the race, weather conditions thwarted his world record attempt. Japan's Akira Akasaki and Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele followed in second and third places.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:23 IST
On a challenging day in Berlin, Kenya's Sabastian Sawe emerged victorious at the marathon, finishing with a time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 16 seconds. While he claimed the win, the humid conditions prevented a new world record from being set.

Despite the tough weather, Sawe expressed satisfaction with his performance. The 29-year-old, who previously won the London Marathon in April, showed prowess from the race's onset. His hope for breaking the marathon's fastest record was dashed when his last pacemaker withdrew at 23km.

In an unexpected twist, Japan's Akira Akasaki secured second place, trailing Sawe by nearly four minutes, with Ethiopia's Chimdessa Debele taking third. The Berlin marathon remains a favorite for record attempts, drawing large spectator numbers eager for a glimpse of athletic history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

