Selection Dilemma: Karun Nair's Test Spot in Question

The Indian cricket selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, faces a tough decision on Karun Nair's inclusion in the Test squad for the West Indies series. Despite modest performances in England, Nair's fit-again status and previous efforts could earn him a spot. Key players like KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are already secured in the lineup.

Updated: 22-09-2025 18:44 IST
Selection Dilemma: Karun Nair's Test Spot in Question
Karun Nair
The selection of a fit-again Karun Nair in the Indian squad has emerged as a significant point of debate as the Ajit Agarkar-led committee prepares to finalize the team for the two-Test series against the West Indies. Nair's inclusion is contentious due to his modest returns during the England series, yet some argue his prior performances warrant another opportunity.

The meeting to decide the squad will be held virtually, with discussions expected to occur this week. In contention for the batting lineup alongside Nair is Nitish Reddy, another fit player, recently named in the India A squad yet benched during their initial encounter with Australia.

As the series opener in Ahmedabad approaches, selectors must also consider the role of multi-skilled players, which coach Gautam Gambhir favors. Decisions on player roles, including wicketkeeping and all-rounders, could shift the balance of the final squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

