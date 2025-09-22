Selection Dilemma: Karun Nair's Test Spot in Question

The selection of a fit-again Karun Nair in the Indian squad has emerged as a significant point of debate as the Ajit Agarkar-led committee prepares to finalize the team for the two-Test series against the West Indies. Nair's inclusion is contentious due to his modest returns during the England series, yet some argue his prior performances warrant another opportunity.

The meeting to decide the squad will be held virtually, with discussions expected to occur this week. In contention for the batting lineup alongside Nair is Nitish Reddy, another fit player, recently named in the India A squad yet benched during their initial encounter with Australia.

As the series opener in Ahmedabad approaches, selectors must also consider the role of multi-skilled players, which coach Gautam Gambhir favors. Decisions on player roles, including wicketkeeping and all-rounders, could shift the balance of the final squad.

