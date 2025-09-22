Left Menu

Epic Showdown: India's U17 Football Triumph Over Pakistan

India's U17 football team secured a tense 3-2 victory over Pakistan in the SAFF U17 Championship. Notably, Muhammad Abdullah's tea-mimicking celebration became a controversial focal point, overshadowing India's impressive on-field performance. The win reaffirms India's dominance over their arch-rivals in competitive sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Indian U17 football team clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory against Pakistan in the SAFF U17 Championship, further cementing their dominance over arch-rivals. In a match already made irrelevant by both teams' semifinal berths, tensions flared due to a controversial celebration.

India took an early lead through Dallalmuon Gangte's strike, but Pakistan temporarily leveled the score with a penalty converted by Muhammad Abdullah. Abdullah's tea-mimicking celebration drew attention and backlash after the match.

India regained their edge as Gunleiba Wangkeirakpam and Rahan Ahmed delivered crucial goals, leading them to a decisive win. This victory follows India's cricket team triumphing over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, highlighting a robust sporting rivalry.

