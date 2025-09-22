Epic Showdown: India's U17 Football Triumph Over Pakistan

The Indian U17 football team clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory against Pakistan in the SAFF U17 Championship, further cementing their dominance over arch-rivals. In a match already made irrelevant by both teams' semifinal berths, tensions flared due to a controversial celebration.

India took an early lead through Dallalmuon Gangte's strike, but Pakistan temporarily leveled the score with a penalty converted by Muhammad Abdullah. Abdullah's tea-mimicking celebration drew attention and backlash after the match.

India regained their edge as Gunleiba Wangkeirakpam and Rahan Ahmed delivered crucial goals, leading them to a decisive win. This victory follows India's cricket team triumphing over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, highlighting a robust sporting rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)