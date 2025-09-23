Left Menu

Big Moves and Major Setbacks: Latest in Sports Highlights

Recent sports news includes Texans' Jimmie Ward coming off the exempt list, MLB's approval of the Rays' sale to Patrick Zalupski, Vikings' Donovan Jackson out after surgery, Bruce Pearl's retirement from Auburn, and Nick Bosa's season-ending ACL injury. Other updates include QB evaluations, MLB signings, and Ryder Cup pay controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:31 IST
In a significant move, NFL safety Jimmie Ward of the Houston Texans was cleared from the commissioner's exempt list just days after a grand jury made a decision regarding his case. Though this development marks a positive turn, it remains unclear when Ward will return to the field.

Major League Baseball made headlines as team owners unanimously approved the sale of the Tampa Bay Rays to residential developer Patrick Zalupski. This approval, confirmed by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, sets in motion significant changes for the team, pending final closures.

Injuries continue to shape team strategies as San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa faces a cut-short season due to a torn ACL, and the Dallas Cowboys brace for games without key players CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Booker due to high ankle sprains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

