Indian Women's Cricket Team Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in Third ODI

The Indian women's cricket team faced a 10% match fee penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate in their third ODI against Australia, causing their series defeat 1-2. The fine was issued after India was deemed two overs short of the target according to ICC guidelines.

Despite a stellar 125-run performance by Smriti Mandhana, India suffered a 43-run setback at the Feroz Shah Kotla, relinquishing the series to Australia. GS Lakshmi, from the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, imposed the sanction.

Under ICC Code of Conduct Article 2.22, each over not completed within the allotted time results in a 5% match fee deduction. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur accepted the penalty without requisitioning a formal hearing. The charge was brought by umpires Lauren Agenbag, Janani Narayanan, Gayathri Venugopalan, and Vrinda Rathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)