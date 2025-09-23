Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Team Penalized for Slow Over-Rate in Third ODI

The Indian women's cricket team was fined 10% of their match fee for a slow over-rate against Australia in the third ODI. Despite Smriti Mandhana's impressive innings, India lost by 43 runs, conceding the series 1-2. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur accepted the penalty without a formal hearing.

Updated: 23-09-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:44 IST
The Indian women's cricket team faced a 10% match fee penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate in their third ODI against Australia, causing their series defeat 1-2. The fine was issued after India was deemed two overs short of the target according to ICC guidelines.

Despite a stellar 125-run performance by Smriti Mandhana, India suffered a 43-run setback at the Feroz Shah Kotla, relinquishing the series to Australia. GS Lakshmi, from the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, imposed the sanction.

Under ICC Code of Conduct Article 2.22, each over not completed within the allotted time results in a 5% match fee deduction. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur accepted the penalty without requisitioning a formal hearing. The charge was brought by umpires Lauren Agenbag, Janani Narayanan, Gayathri Venugopalan, and Vrinda Rathi.

