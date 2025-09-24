Left Menu

Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz Power Pakistan to Asia Cup Triumph

Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz led Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, reviving their hopes of reaching the Asia Cup final. Pakistan chased a modest target of 134 after strong bowling performances from Shaheen Afridi. Talat and Nawaz secured the win with a 58-run stand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:53 IST
Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz Power Pakistan to Asia Cup Triumph
Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz were the architects of Pakistan's tense yet crucial five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka, keeping their Asia Cup final aspirations alive. The Pakistani duo stabilized the innings with an unbeaten 58-run partnership after early setbacks, ensuring a successful chase of the 134-run target.

Electing to field after winning the toss, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi's 3-28, placed early pressure on Sri Lanka, dismissing both openers and reducing them to 80-6. Sri Lanka struggled but managed to post 133-8 thanks to Kamindu Mendis's determined 50, amid a top-order collapse.

Pakistan initially raced to 45 without loss, but Sri Lanka's spinners clawed back, reducing Pakistan to 57-4. Talat and Nawaz then played a calm game, gradually leading the recovery. Nawaz's three sixes off Dushmantha Chameera in the 18th over sealed the victory with two overs remaining.

