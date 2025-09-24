In a whirlwind week of sports, the Ryder Cup organizers were forced to reschedule the opening ceremony to Wednesday, anticipating stormy weather in Farmingdale, New York. Captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald are set to announce the first-day pairings as initially planned.

Tennessee saw senior guard Ruby Whitehorn reinstated after a legal incident over the summer. Her charges were reduced to misdemeanors, and the team confirmed her return after a judicial diversion agreement was completed.

While the Seattle Mariners clinched their playoff position with a decisive victory against Colorado, Donald Trump extended an invitation to global fans for upcoming major events. However, recent data shows a continued decline in international travel to the U.S., raising concerns over future attendance figures.