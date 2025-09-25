India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Prone Podium Sweep

India started strong at the ISSF Junior World Cup by sweeping the podium in the women's 50m rifle prone event. The highlight was young Anushka Thokur securing gold with a score of 621.6, following her junior gold victory at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan.

In a display of budding talent, 18-year-old Anshika took silver with 619.2 points, and 20-year-old Aadhya Agrawal secured bronze scoring 615.9. Meanwhile, in the men's division, Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Rohit Kanyan seized silver and bronze with scores of 617.9 and 616.3, respectively.

The men's gold went to Kamil Nuriakhmetov from the Individual Neutral Athletes team, as he led with 618.9 points. The competition in Olympic disciplines is set to continue with the men's and women's 10m air pistol events scheduled to start on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)