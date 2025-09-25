Left Menu

India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Prone Podium Sweep

India's junior team had a brilliant start at the ISSF Junior World Cup, sweeping the podium in women's 50m rifle prone and securing silver and bronze in the men's category. Anushka Thokur topped the women's event, while Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Rohit Kanyan won silver and bronze in men's division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:18 IST
India Shines at ISSF Junior World Cup with Prone Podium Sweep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India started strong at the ISSF Junior World Cup by sweeping the podium in the women's 50m rifle prone event. The highlight was young Anushka Thokur securing gold with a score of 621.6, following her junior gold victory at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan.

In a display of budding talent, 18-year-old Anshika took silver with 619.2 points, and 20-year-old Aadhya Agrawal secured bronze scoring 615.9. Meanwhile, in the men's division, Deependra Singh Shekhawat and Rohit Kanyan seized silver and bronze with scores of 617.9 and 616.3, respectively.

The men's gold went to Kamil Nuriakhmetov from the Individual Neutral Athletes team, as he led with 618.9 points. The competition in Olympic disciplines is set to continue with the men's and women's 10m air pistol events scheduled to start on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Irregularities in Maharashtra 2024: Thackeray's Unveiling

Electoral Irregularities in Maharashtra 2024: Thackeray's Unveiling

 India
2
Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Support for Ukraine

Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Su...

 Global
3
Cong govt completely ignored importance of electricity; 25 mn households didn't have access to electricity in 2014: PM Modi in Banswara

Cong govt completely ignored importance of electricity; 25 mn households did...

 India
4
Himachal CM Advocates for Global Investment at London Summit

Himachal CM Advocates for Global Investment at London Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025