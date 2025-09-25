Montrezl Harrell's Contract Terminated Following Doping Test

Adelaide 36ers have severed ties with ex-Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell after he failed a doping test while playing in China, the club confirmed Thursday. Harrell, implicated by a positive test for a THC precursor in China, faces an uncertain future in the National Basketball League (NBL).

The test conducted by China's anti-doping authorities took place in April 2025, with results released two months later, following Harrell's re-signing with the Adelaide 36ers. Consequently, Harrell remains unable to train or play, prompting the club to terminate his contract amid a cloud of uncertainty around the situation's resolution and potential sanctions.

Harrell, who has played for esteemed NBA teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, expressed disbelief over the doping violation in a deleted social media post. He claimed he never used performance-enhancing substances, questioning the interpretation of the test's findings regarding doping.

(With inputs from agencies.)