England's Strategic Edge: Joe Root Hints at Unleashing Pace Attack in Ashes

Ahead of the Ashes series in Australia, Joe Root emphasized England's strategic shift, highlighting express pacers like Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Under skipper Ben Stokes, England plans to deploy a fresh approach, banking on a formidable pace lineup to challenge Australia and create history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:44 IST
Mark Wood will be one of the bowlers to watch out for. (Photo; ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of the Ashes series in Australia, England's star batsman Joe Root has hinted at a strategic shake-up, suggesting that his team is poised to hit the Australians with a 'different' game plan. Root is counting on the explosive pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to 'blow away' the opposition when the series kicks off in Perth on November 21.

Led by Ben Stokes, with Harry Brook named vice-captain, the English squad embarks on the tour with an impressive pace arsenal. It features experienced hands like Archer and Wood, alongside talented newcomers Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Brydon Carse. England's unique approach is furthered by skipper Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum's adoption of an aggressive, results-driven 'Bazball' cricket philosophy.

'We're playing good cricket recently,' Root told Sky Sports, expressing optimism for series success. The absence of legends James Anderson and Stuart Broad hasn't dampened spirits, as England relies on a diversified strategy to disrupt Australia's stronghold at home. Root believes their current pace lineup will mount an unprecedented challenge on Australian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

