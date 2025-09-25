Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Amid Injury Drama at China Open
Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the China Open after overcoming an early injury scare to defeat Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-2. Despite a fall in the fifth game, the world number one maintained momentum and expressed hope for the next match against Zizou Bergs.
Carlos Alcaraz pushed through an early injury scare to advance in the China Open, securing a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Sebastian Baez. The match took a dramatic turn when Alcaraz fell on the court, clutching his left ankle, prompting a moment of silent concern from spectators.
After receiving on-court treatment and taking advantage of a 20-minute rain delay, the Spanish tennis star returned with vigor to conclude the match efficiently within 90 minutes. Reflecting on the injury, Alcaraz admitted initial worry but noted improvement, feeling more confident as the game continued.
Looking ahead, Alcaraz is set to face Belgium's Zizou Bergs but remains cautious about his fitness. He has prioritized recovery over the next day and a half to ensure readiness for the upcoming challenge, emphasizing his determination to manage his condition effectively.
