UEFA Considers Suspension of Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Tensions
UEFA is contemplating suspending Israel due to the ongoing Gaza conflict, potentially barring Israeli teams from international play. Debate surrounds the decision, influenced by calls from various leaders and organizations. FIFA's stance remains uncertain, with geopolitical ties playing a significant role in the proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:48 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
European soccer's governing body, UEFA, is deliberating a potential suspension of Israel due to its military actions in Gaza, insiders told The Associated Press.
The proposed suspension would impact Israeli participation in international competitions, including next year's World Cup qualifications against Norway and Italy.
The decision arises amid growing calls to exclude Israel, with the situation drawing parallels to Russia's sports ban following its 2022 Ukraine invasion.
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- Israel
- suspension
- Gaza
- FIFA
- World Cup
- soccer
- UEFA vote
- Geopolitics
- international sports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Rugby Squad Eyes Historic World Cup Triumph Against Hosts England
Sciver-Brunt’s Century Powers England to Dominant Win Over India in World Cup Warm-Up
Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines as England Dominates India in World Cup Warm-up
India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup
Canada's Consistency Aims for Rugby World Cup Glory Against England