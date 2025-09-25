Left Menu

UEFA Considers Suspension of Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Tensions

UEFA is contemplating suspending Israel due to the ongoing Gaza conflict, potentially barring Israeli teams from international play. Debate surrounds the decision, influenced by calls from various leaders and organizations. FIFA's stance remains uncertain, with geopolitical ties playing a significant role in the proceedings.

Updated: 25-09-2025 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

European soccer's governing body, UEFA, is deliberating a potential suspension of Israel due to its military actions in Gaza, insiders told The Associated Press.

The proposed suspension would impact Israeli participation in international competitions, including next year's World Cup qualifications against Norway and Italy.

The decision arises amid growing calls to exclude Israel, with the situation drawing parallels to Russia's sports ban following its 2022 Ukraine invasion.

