Bangladesh Struggles Against Shaheen's Fierce Bowling

Bangladesh's batting line-up struggled to find footing in their innings against Pakistan's bowling prowess, posting a total of just 124 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Leading the charge for Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered an impressive spell, claiming three critical wickets for just 17 runs, while Haris Rauf also picked up three wickets, unsettling Bangladesh's batsmen.

Despite Shamim Hossain's top score of 30 runs, and some resilience from Saif Hassan with 18, Bangladesh faced challenges against Pakistan's disciplined attack, evidenced by their frequent loss of wickets at pivotal moments.