Bangladesh Struggles Against Shaheen's Fierce Bowling

Bangladesh put up a modest total of 124 runs in their Twenty20 match, with notable performances by Shamim Hossain and Saif Hassan. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf led the bowling attack, taking crucial wickets. The innings struggled against Pakistan's disciplined bowling, falling short in scoring opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:22 IST
Bangladesh's batting line-up struggled to find footing in their innings against Pakistan's bowling prowess, posting a total of just 124 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Leading the charge for Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered an impressive spell, claiming three critical wickets for just 17 runs, while Haris Rauf also picked up three wickets, unsettling Bangladesh's batsmen.

Despite Shamim Hossain's top score of 30 runs, and some resilience from Saif Hassan with 18, Bangladesh faced challenges against Pakistan's disciplined attack, evidenced by their frequent loss of wickets at pivotal moments.

