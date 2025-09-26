Ryder Cup Showdown: Bradley's Bold Moves and DeChambeau's Dynamic Drive
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley is setting the stage for an electrifying Ryder Cup, with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in the spotlight. The competition ramps up as fans eagerly anticipate the action at Bethpage Black, amid rivalries and strategies that promise a thrilling experience for all spectators.
- Country:
- United States
Fans are in for a dramatic Ryder Cup as U.S. captain Keegan Bradley taps Bryson DeChambeau for the opening foursomes session. DeChambeau, known for his power drives, pairs with Justin Thomas against Europe's Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm, promising an intense matchup.
European captain Luke Donald brings back 11 players from his winning team in Rome, aiming to break a 12-year winless streak on the road. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood reunite, while new pairings bring fresh strategies to the course.
The event, highlighted by a potential visit from former President Donald Trump, sees spectators paying top dollar for a chance to witness golf's elite as DeChambeau and his compatriots aim to reclaim the coveted trophy from Europe.
ALSO READ
DeChambeau: Golf's Energetic Maverick Shaping His Own Legacy
Bethpage Black's Softer Challenge at Ryder Cup
Exciting Ryder Cup Clash: USA vs. Europe at Bethpage Black
Phil Mickelson: The Golfer Who Almost Captained the Ryder Cup
Golf-Europe's Ryder Cup team playing to a familiar tune with away fans back