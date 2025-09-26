Ryder Cup Showdown: Bradley's Bold Moves and DeChambeau's Dynamic Drive

Fans are in for a dramatic Ryder Cup as U.S. captain Keegan Bradley taps Bryson DeChambeau for the opening foursomes session. DeChambeau, known for his power drives, pairs with Justin Thomas against Europe's Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm, promising an intense matchup.

European captain Luke Donald brings back 11 players from his winning team in Rome, aiming to break a 12-year winless streak on the road. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood reunite, while new pairings bring fresh strategies to the course.

The event, highlighted by a potential visit from former President Donald Trump, sees spectators paying top dollar for a chance to witness golf's elite as DeChambeau and his compatriots aim to reclaim the coveted trophy from Europe.